Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI Funds, Waaree Energies, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Paisalo, M&M Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.? at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy SBI Funds Management Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Sameer Dalal Natverlal And Sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

SBI Funds Management Ltd. (CMP: Rs 590.55)

Sameer: Hold

Mutual fund industry is going to do well.

Largest player in the space.

One should definitely hold.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,684.90)

Vaishali: Hold, can add

Waaree Energies is going through some more corrective move.

Wait for a dip and add near Rs 2,500-2,300.

Can do well for long-term.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (M&M Finance) (CMP: Rs 372.25)

Sameer: Hold

Continue to be positive on Mahindra and Mahindra Finance.

Cater to farm segment which can be cyclical in terms of earnings.

However, Q1 has been fantastic. Stock has more potential to grow up.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,940.30)

Sameer: Hold

Tariff buying is no but growth buying is yes.

Pharma sector continues to grow with Sun Pharma at the top.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 751.65)

Vaishali: Hold

Corrective move is done with.

Can hold with a stop loss of Rs 740.

Paisalo Digital Ltd. (CMP: Rs 72.91)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock has given good returns.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 66.

Stock can touch Rs 100 this quarter. Keep horizon of three-four months.

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