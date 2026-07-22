Adani Green Energy Q1 Ebitda Rises To Record Rs 4,122 Crore As Capacity Crosses 20 GW

Adani Green Energy Ltd. reported its highest quarterly EBITDA from power supply in the first quarter of FY27 as its operational renewable energy capacity crossed 20 GW, supported by capacity additions and higher electricity sales.

Revenue from power supply increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 4,280 crore in the quarter ended June 30, while EBITDA from power supply rose 33% to a record Rs 4,122 crore. Cash profit grew 28% to Rs 2,225 crore, according to the company's earnings release.

The results were driven by a 27% increase in operational capacity to 20,142 MW and a 30% rise in energy sales to 13,657 million units compared with the same period last year. During the quarter, the company added 848 MW of capacity, taking its year-on-year greenfield capacity addition to 4,327 MW.

The performance reflects higher generation from newly commissioned renewable energy assets and continued expansion of the company's operating portfolio. Adani Green Energy also commissioned 1,972 MWh of battery energy storage system capacity at Khavda during the quarter, taking its installed battery storage capacity to 3,551 MWh. The company said it remains on track to add more than 10,000 MWh of battery storage capacity by FY27.

"We commenced FY27 with strong momentum, underpinned by disciplined execution that enabled us to surpass the 20 GW milestone, alongside a strengthening demand environment," Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said.

"As power demand in India rebounded during the quarter, our expanding renewable energy portfolio enabled us to reliably meet the nation's growing clean energy requirements while continuing to deliver operational performance," Khanna said.

On battery storage, Khanna said the company commissioned 1,972 MWh of capacity during the quarter, taking the installed total to 3,551 MWh. He said energy storage would play a key role in supporting round-the-clock power supply and grid stability as renewable energy capacity expands.

The company said its operational portfolio includes 20.1 GW of renewable energy capacity across solar, wind and hybrid projects. During the year, it added 3,051 MW of solar capacity, 684 MW of wind capacity and 592 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity.

Adani Green Energy also said the operational capacity at its Khavda renewable energy project increased to 10.3 GW from 5.6 GW a year earlier. The company said it continues to target 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site by 2029.

Separately, the company said it retained the highest CRISIL ESG score in the Indian power sector for the fifth consecutive year in FY26, with its score improving to 69 from 66.

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