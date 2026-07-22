BharatPe, Paytm Among 8 Indian Fintechs In Global Top List For 2026

BharatPe, Paytm, PhonePe and five other Indian fintech firms have made it to World's Top Fintech Companies 2026, highlighting India's growing presence and influence in the global digital payments ecosystem.

The Indian companies featured in the list are BharatPe, Cashfree, Freecharge, MobiKwik, Razorpay, PhonePe, Paytm and Skydo. All eight were recognised under the payments category, which continued to dominate the global fintech landscape.

According to CNBC and research firm Statista, payments accounted for 115 companies, or 23% of the 500-company list, making it the largest fintech segment for another year.

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The report said payment companies are no longer focused solely on checkout solutions, with the industry increasingly shifting towards real-time domestic and cross-border money movement.

"Wealth technology" retained its position as the second-largest category with 75 companies (15%), while enterprise fintech and alternative financing jointly accounted for 12% each. Regtech, introduced as a separate category this year, was among the smallest segments alongside digital assets, reflecting the industry's evolving focus on compliance as artificial intelligence introduces new operational risks, CNBC said.

The rankings were compiled by Statista using a methodology that evaluated 3,500 fintech companies and more than 25,000 data points, including key performance indicators such as revenue growth and employee headcount.

The final list spans companies headquartered across more than 50 countries and territories and is presented alphabetically within each category rather than as a numerical ranking.

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According to a McKinsey report cited by CNBC, the global fintech industry generated $650 billion in revenue in 2025, up 21% from a year earlier, significantly outpacing the broader financial services industry's annual growth of 6%. The report also noted 31 notable fintech IPOs in 2025, with the combined market capitalisation of listed fintech companies reaching a record $850 billion.

CNBC said fintech is entering a new phase where scale, profitability and regulatory maturity are emerging as key differentiators, while AI is reshaping the infrastructure used to monitor, verify and move money.

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