Tata Communications Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 29%, Revenue Rises 10% To Rs 6,583 Crore

Tata Communications Q1 Results: Global communications technology player Tata Communications announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Wednesday and reported a 29.35% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 134 crore, compared to Rs 189 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the first quarter of current fiscal was impacted due to an exceptional loss of Rs 106 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 20 crore last year.

The company's revenue was up 10.5% to Rs 6,582.8 crore from Rs 5,959 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 8.2% to Rs 1,230.2 crore from Rs 1,136.8 crore last fiscal, while EBITDA margin contracted by 30 basis points to 18.7% from 19% last year.

At an operational level, the Tata Group company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,230 crore for the quarter under review, reflecting an 8.21% YoY growth from Rs 1,137 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin was at 18.69% in Q1 FY27 vs 19.07% in the same period of FY26.

Commenting on the results, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO of Tata Communications, said, "We have started the year well with strong growth across both our core and digital portfolios. Normalised EBITDA performance remains strong. We stay on track to deliver double-digit EBITDA growth this year."

"Our focus is on accelerating growth in our network fabric business, expanding our platform revenues, improving digital profitability and strengthening our EBITDA-to-cash conversion. We have the right foundations, a clear roadmap, and a sizeable opportunity ahead," he added.

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