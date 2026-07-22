Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Near $92 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,125.50. On Tuesday, the benchmarks remained under pressure amid F&O expiry-related volatility, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries among the key drags on the indices. Nifty 50 extended its decline and traded down 0.21% or 50.80 points at 24,187.70. Sensex fell 0.31% or 238.41 points to 77,470.11.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose for a fourth session to trade around $92 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed above $85. Prices gained as US President Donald Trump played down near-term talks with Iran and threatened broader strikes, raising risks to global oil supply.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 6.12%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.98% and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.25%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.36%.