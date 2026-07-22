Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Near $92 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,125.50 compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,187.70.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,125.50. On Tuesday, the benchmarks remained under pressure amid F&O expiry-related volatility, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries among the key drags on the indices. Nifty 50 extended its decline and traded down 0.21% or 50.80 points at 24,187.70. Sensex fell 0.31% or 238.41 points to 77,470.11.
Meanwhile, Brent crude rose for a fourth session to trade around $92 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed above $85. Prices gained as US President Donald Trump played down near-term talks with Iran and threatened broader strikes, raising risks to global oil supply.
Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 6.12%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.98% and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.25%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.36%.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise M&M Financial Services Targets After Q1 Profit Beat
- Morgan Stanley maintained Equal-weight and raised its target price to Rs 370 from Rs 335. Profit beat estimates by 7% due to lower operating and credit costs, prompting an 8% increase in FY27-FY29 EPS estimates.
- Macquarie retained Underperform with a target price of Rs 270. It cited resilient margins, improved asset quality and lower credit costs, while flagging the sustainability of the performance.
- Jefferies maintained Hold and raised its target price to Rs 365 from Rs 325. Lower provisions supported profit, while the brokerage expects gradual AUM growth and stable net interest margins.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise TVS Motor Targets After Q1 Beat
- Citi maintained Sell and raised its target price to Rs 3,100 from Rs 3,000. Q1 results beat estimates as margins exceeded expectations, but valuations and capital costs could limit upside.
- Jefferies maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 4,900 from Rs 4,500. It cited demand in India and export markets, lower margin concerns and an expected 24% EPS CAGR over FY26-FY29.
- Macquarie retained Outperform with a target price of Rs 4,325, citing the margin beat and capital expenditure plans. Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight with a target of Rs 4,327 as the volume gap with peers narrowed.
- Kotak Securities maintained Add and raised its target price to Rs 4,150 from Rs 3,925. It increased FY27-FY29 Ebitda estimates by 6-7% and expects further market share gains.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Mixed Ratings On Bandhan Bank After Q1
- BofA maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 220. It said profit met estimates and credit costs improved, but lowered return on assets guidance and higher operating expenses remained concerns.
- Macquarie retained Underperform with a target price of Rs 130 after profit missed estimates. It flagged a weaker margin outlook, elevated credit costs and lower return on assets guidance.
- Jefferies maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 240 from Rs 215. Profit beat estimates on loan growth, fee income and improved microfinance asset quality, though Jefferies cut earnings estimates by about 10%.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Mixed Ratings On Bajaj Auto After Q1
- Citi maintained Sell and raised its target price to Rs 10,000 from Rs 9,300. Q1 results beat estimates, but the brokerage flagged the decline in domestic two-wheeler and three-wheeler market share.
- Morgan Stanley retained Underweight with a target price of Rs 9,259. Record export volumes and a weaker rupee supported earnings, while a recovery in domestic market share remains key.
- Jefferies maintained Hold and raised its target price to Rs 11,500 from Rs 10,500. It increased FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 6-8% after the Ebitda margin expanded despite higher commodity costs.
Stock Market Live: SRF, IndusInd Bank Boards To Consider Fundraising
- The boards of SRF, Aye Finance, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation and Inox Green Energy Services will consider fundraising proposals today.
- Tips Music’s board will consider a share buyback, while Triveni Engineering & Industries has a demerger-related corporate action.
Stock Market Live: TVS Motor, Shoppers Stop Among Companies Holding AGMs Today
Mahindra Holidays, Anthem Biosciences, Orient Electric, KFin Technologies, Shoppers Stop, TVS Motor, TVS Holdings, NACL Industries, Pix Transmissions, Fusion Finance and Sundaram Finance will hold their annual general meetings today.
Stock Market Live: Motisons Jewellers, Bliss GVS Pharma Among Stocks In Bulk Deals
- Arihant Capital Markets sold 49.21 lakh Motisons Jewellers shares at Rs 14.04 apiece and bought 1.16 lakh AGI Infra shares at Rs 332.39. Nova Vida bought 7 lakh Bliss GVS Pharma shares from Arian Investment at Rs 485 apiece.
- HRTI sold 64,139 Mrs. Bectors Food shares at Rs 212.99 and bought 28,659 Dynamic Cables shares at Rs 444.71. Huhtamaki India investor Seetha Kumari sold 4.54 lakh shares at Rs 262.19.
- Deals were also recorded in Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bluestone Jewellery, Karur Vysya Bank, Stallion India Fluorochemicals and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure.
Stock Market Live: BPCL, Dr Reddy’s, Eternal, IndusInd Bank Earnings Due Today
Companies scheduled to report earnings include Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, BPCL, CIE Automotive India, CSB Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eternal, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Geojit Financial Services, HEG, HFCL, HPCL, IIFL Finance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy and Jubilant Ingrevia.
Mahindra Holidays, NACL Industries, Nippon Life India AMC, Nestlé India, NTPC Green Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, SRF, Stylam Industries, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, Tips Music, UCO Bank, United Spirits, UTI AMC and Vardhman Special Steels will also announce results.
Stock Market Crash News Live: Corporate Announcements To Watch
Centum Electronics
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The Lyon Economic Activities Court ordered the conversion of judicial reorganisation proceedings into judicial liquidation proceedings for the company's entities. The judicial liquidation proceedings took effect on July 2.
Delhivery
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Received a GST appellate order from the West Bengal tax authority for FY20 confirming a tax demand of Rs 6.47 crore, interest demand of Rs 7.61 crore and penalty of Rs 0.65 crore over disallowance of input tax credit.
REC
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REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. incorporated Dharashiv Power Transmission as a wholly owned subsidiary on July 21, 2026, to act as the project SPV for the establishment of the 400 kV GIS Solapur/Paranda Switching Station.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
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Received CARE AAA/A1 and India Ratings AAA/A1 ratings for bank facilities and fixed deposits.
Trident
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Approved incorporation of a domestic wholly owned subsidiary in India to strengthen brand presence and drive sales, marketing, business development and brand-building initiatives for Trident products in overseas markets.
Sasken Technologies
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Sunirmal Talukdar ceased to be an Independent Director of the company.
Vintage Coffee and Beverages
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NCLT Hyderabad sanctioned the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries Vintage Coffee and Delecto Foods with Vintage Coffee and Beverages through an order dated July 21, 2026.
Anupam Rasayan
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Dispatched the Letter of Offer for the open offer to acquire up to 2.77 crore equity shares, representing 26% of the expanded voting share capital, of Bliss GVS Pharma at Rs 299 per share in cash. The open offer is being made jointly with PAC Mates Visa Consultancy.
Additional Stocks in News
IndiaMART InterMESH
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Board approved incorporation of IndiaMART Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, to provide working capital financing to businesses on its platform.
Infosys
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Wholly owned subsidiary Infosys BPM approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Colombia.
Manorama Industries
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Incorporated Manorama Savannah Agro Chad SARL, a wholly owned subsidiary in Chad, to expand its business presence.
Vedanta Oil & Gas
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Received demand notices from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons seeking about $35 million, along with interest, as liquidated damages over the non-extension of four OALP blocks.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers
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Shareholders approved the reappointment of Dilip Krushnarao Shendre as Whole-Time Director for three years.
Aurobindo Pharma
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Wholly owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics received GMP approval from Brazil's ANVISA for its Hyderabad biosimilars manufacturing facility.
Aditya Birla Capital
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Approved a rights investment of Rs 123.89 crore in associate Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The investment will support the insurer's solvency margin and will not change Aditya Birla Capital's 45.89% shareholding.
One MobiKwik Systems
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Approved an investment of Rs 60.85 crore in wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Distribution Services to operate as a Lending Service Provider.
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Approved an investment of Rs 1 crore in MobiKwik Securities Broking.
Ashoka Buildcon
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Raised Rs 100 crore through the issuance of 90-day commercial papers at a coupon of 7.20%.
63 Moons Technologies
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Board approved a proposed preferential investment of Rs 70 crore by wholly owned subsidiary Financial Technologies Singapore into subsidiary Ticker Ltd.
GRM Overseas
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Acuité Ratings upgraded the company's long-term rating to A (Stable) from A- and short-term rating to A1 from A2 .
Viyash Scientific
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Step-down wholly owned subsidiary Alivira Animal Health signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of BioForLife Italia S.r.l. for about €16.98 million.
PC Jeweller
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Repaid all outstanding debt owed to one more consortium bank, taking the total to five of 14 banks. All five loans were prepaid ahead of schedule.
Orkla India
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Received a GST show-cause notice proposing a demand of Rs 8.41 crore for FY24 relating to input tax credit and related GST matters.
Ingersoll-Rand (India)
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Appointed Sunil Khanduja as Chairman of the Board with effect from July 27, 2026, following the retirement of Sekhar Natarajan.
Aye Finance
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Revised the proposed size of its private placement of secured non-convertible debentures to Rs 220 crore from Rs 200 crore, including a Rs 20 crore greenshoe option.
Rane Holdings
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Wholly owned subsidiary Rane Steering Systems received an appellate GST order resulting in a potential liability of Rs 7.46 crore, including a penalty of Rs 0.38 crore, for FY20. The subsidiary plans to file a further appeal.
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
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Moved the Supreme Court seeking removal of observations regarding an alleged Rs 4,655 crore lease rent calculation for its Singampatti tea estate. The company said it has not received any demand or notice.
Aavas Financiers
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Approved issuance of secured listed non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 200 crore through private placement.
Tata Capital
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Approved allotment of $400 million senior notes carrying a coupon of 5.332% due Jan. 21, 2030.
Anant Raj
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Board approved the demerger into Anant Raj and Ashok Cloud. Shareholders will receive shares in a 1:1 ratio.
JSW Energy
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Completed the acquisition of an additional stake in TJPS for Rs 150 crore, increasing its holding to 20.7%.
SEAMEC
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Approved acquisition of vessel SEAMEC ANANT from HAL Offshore for $70 million. Delivery is expected by Aug. 31, 2026.
TCC Concept
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Board approved a one-for-five stock split and amendment to the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Gabriel India
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Appointed Mahendra K. Goyal as Group CEO and Managing Director for five years.
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Redesignated Atul Jaggi as Managing Director.
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Approved acquisition of a 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand for Rs 2,231 crore.
Hind Rectifiers
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Allotted 10.8 lakh shares at Rs 920.50 apiece on a preferential basis.
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Completed a preferential allotment of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore.
Stock Market Live: Q1 Results Announced After Tuesday's Close
Infobeans Technologies (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
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Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 153 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
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Ebit up 13.6% to Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.
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Margin at 16.7% versus 15.9%.
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Net profit up 0.8% to Rs 21.6 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore.
JSW Infrastructure (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 18% to Rs 1,445 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.
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Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 674 crore versus Rs 581 crore.
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Margin at 46.6% versus 47.5%.
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Net profit down 9.9% to Rs 347 crore versus Rs 385 crore.
Adani Total Gas (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 27% to Rs 1,910 crore versus Rs 1,500 crore.
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Net profit at Rs 142 crore.
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Ebitda at Rs 293 crore.
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Gas procurement cost up 39% due to the West Asia conflict.
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Combined CNG and PNG volume up 13% to 303 MMSCM.
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Sold 323 MT of CBG during the quarter.
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PNG home connections increased to 11.41 lakh after adding 38,243 households.
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Industrial and commercial connections increased to 10,422 after adding 448 customers.
Bandhan Bank (Q1, YoY)
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Net interest income up 6% to Rs 2,921 crore versus Rs 2,758 crore.
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Net profit up 34.9% to Rs 502 crore versus Rs 372 crore.
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Gross NPA at 3.15% versus 3.27% (QoQ).
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Net NPA at 0.93% versus 0.97% (QoQ).
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Net interest margin flat at 6.2% (QoQ).
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Provisions at Rs 683 crore versus Rs 1,147 crore (YoY).
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Provisions at Rs 683 crore versus Rs 677 crore (QoQ).
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Appointed Vinay Jain as Interim CFO from Sept. 26.
TVS Holdings (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Total income up 33.9% to Rs 17,083 crore versus Rs 12,754 crore.
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Net profit up 81.9% to Rs 610 crore versus Rs 336 crore.
NIIT (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 13.8% to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 84 crore.
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Net profit up 84.1% to Rs 8.1 crore versus Rs 4.4 crore.
Anthem Biosciences (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue down 22.6% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 540 crore.
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Ebitda down 21.3% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 191 crore.
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Margin at 36% versus 35.4%.
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Net profit down 11.7% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
Cyient DLM (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 34.3% to Rs 374 crore versus Rs 278 crore.
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Ebitda up 56.4% to Rs 39 crore versus Rs 25 crore.
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Margin at 10.5% versus 9%.
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Net profit at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore.
MPS (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 224 crore versus Rs 186 crore.
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Ebitda up 53% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
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Margin at 34.3% versus 27%.
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Net profit up 43% to Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore.
Hatsun Agro Product (Q1, YoY)
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Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 3,091 crore versus Rs 2,590 crore.
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Ebitda down 2.8% to Rs 350 crore versus Rs 361 crore.
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Margin at 11.3% versus 13.9%.
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Net profit down 1.1% to Rs 134 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
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Re-appointed R. G. Chandramogan as Chairman.
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Re-appointed J. Shanmuga Priyan as Managing Director.
Aavas Financiers (Q1, YoY)
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Total income up 12.9% to Rs 709 crore versus Rs 628 crore.
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Net profit up 23.1% to Rs 171 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
Indian Hotels (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 14.6% to Rs 2,339 crore versus Rs 2,041 crore.
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Ebitda up 16.8% to Rs 673 crore versus Rs 576 crore.
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Margin at 28.8% versus 28.2%.
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Net profit up 26.8% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 296 crore.
Sunteck Realty (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 1.7% to Rs 192 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
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Ebitda up 38.8% to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 48.3 crore.
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Margin at 35% versus 25.6%.
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Net profit up 26.4% to Rs 42.3 crore versus Rs 33.4 crore.
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Board approved a borrowing limit of Rs 2,250 crore.
Canara Robeco AMC (Q1, QoQ)
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Total income up 40.4% to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
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Net profit up 82.6% to Rs 75.6 crore versus Rs 41.4 crore.
Sagility (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
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Revenue down 3% to Rs 1,963.5 crore versus Rs 2,024 crore.
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Ebit down 14% to Rs 310 crore versus Rs 360.5 crore.
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Margin at 15.8% versus 17.8%.
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Net profit down 15.9% to Rs 217 crore versus Rs 258 crore.
Mastek (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
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Revenue up 5% to Rs 985 crore versus Rs 938 crore.
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Ebit up 0.6% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
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Margin at 13.5% versus 14.1%.
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Net profit flat at Rs 106 crore.
Medplus Health Services (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 1,543 crore.
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Ebitda up 2% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
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Margin at 7.1% versus 8.5%.
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Net profit down 21.5% to Rs 33.2 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore.
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Approved capex of Rs 155 crore in Hyderabad.
Trident (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 4.7% to Rs 1,787 crore versus Rs 1,707 crore.
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Ebitda up 2.7% to Rs 300 crore versus Rs 292 crore.
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Margin at 16.8% versus 17.1%.
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Net profit up 12.9% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Gabriel India (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
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Revenue up 15.5% to Rs 1,426 crore versus Rs 1,234 crore.
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Ebitda up 5.1% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
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Margin at 8.7% versus 9.6%.
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Net profit up 2% to Rs 107 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
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Approved issuance of shares worth Rs 1,881 crore to the holding company.
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Approved issuance of shares to the holding company at Rs 1,305.89 per share.
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Approved acquisition of a 29% stake in HL Mando ANAND from the holding company.
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Approved issuance of shares to the holding company for the HL Mando stake.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Mixed; Kospi Jumps Over 6%
- South Korea’s Kospi gained 6.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.98% and Australia’s ASX 200 added 0.25%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.36%.
Stock Market Live: Oil Extends Gains As Trump Plays Down Iran Talks
Brent crude rose for a fourth session to trade around $92 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed above $85. Prices gained as US President Donald Trump played down near-term talks with Iran and threatened broader strikes, raising risks to global oil supply.
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