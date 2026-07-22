Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Sees Healthy Jump, Collects This Amount

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its steady run at the Indian box office on its second Tuesday. After slowing down on Monday, the comedy entertainer bounced back with a healthy jump in collections, showing that it is holding well in its second week.

Here's the box office report:

The film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 12, registering a 23.1% increase over Monday's collection. With this, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 131.75 crore net and Rs 156.80 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.40 crore on Tuesday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 22.30 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 179.10 crore, inching closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Occupancy Trend

The film was screened in 8,533 shows on Tuesday, down from 8,892 shows on Monday. Despite losing 359 shows, it still registered a 23.1% growth in collections, indicating a steady hold in its second week.

The Hindi version recorded an overall 16.37% occupancy, with footfalls improving steadily from 5.77% in the morning to 24.38% during the night shows.

Among the major centres, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 28%, followed by National Capital Region (NCR) with 25.8% and Chennai with 23%. Hyderabad registered the lowest occupancy at 5.8%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore. Collections jumped to Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, giving the film a strong opening weekend.

From July 13 to July 16, the comedy collected Rs 8.75 crore, Rs 9.50 crore, Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 6 crore, ending its first week with Rs 96 crore.

The film continued its run in the second week, collecting Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, Rs 10.25 crore on July 18 and Rs 12.75 crore on July 19. Collections dipped to Rs 3.25 crore on July 20, before recovering to Rs 4 crore on July 21.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

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