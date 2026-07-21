Bigg Boss 20 Unveils Eye-Catching First-Look Logo As Salman Khan Gears Up To Return As Host

The producers of Bigg Boss 20 have officially kicked off the countdown to the show's landmark season by unveiling its first-look logo. The announcement comes shortly after confirming that Salman Khan will return as the host for the Hindi edition, adding to the anticipation surrounding one of India's most popular reality shows.

The newly released logo offers fans a glimpse of the show's fresh visual identity ahead of its much-awaited premiere.

Official Logo Revealed On Social Media

On July 21, the makers shared the official Bigg Boss 20 logo across their social media platforms. Retaining the show's iconic eye motif, the logo features a vibrant multicoloured design accompanied by the words "Bigg Boss – Coming Soon."

Alongside the reveal, the makers shared the caption, "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!" The message celebrates the reality show's journey over the past two decades while teasing its return for the milestone 20th season.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Update Leaves Fans Worried About His Health

Historic Season To Launch Across Six Languages

Earlier, JioStar revealed that Bigg Boss 20 will be scheduled to air during the festive season on their channel. The Hindi edition, hosted by Salman Khan, will start screening along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions of the popular reality show.

This marks the first time that all six regional editions of the Bigg Boss franchise will debut simultaneously across the country, making it one of the biggest coordinated launches in the show's history.

More Updates Expected Soon

With the official logo now unveiled, the promotional campaign for Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun. The makers are expected to announce the premiere date, contestant lineup and other details in the coming weeks as preparations continue for the show's return.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: From Musafir Cafe To Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya — New Hindi Titles To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.