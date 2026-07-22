Cyient DLM Q1 Review: Kotak Downgrades To 'Reduce', Hikes Target As Q1 Net Profit Doubles

Kotak Securities has revised its stance on electronics manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM, downgrading the stock to a 'Sell' rating from its previous 'Reduce' recommendation. Interestingly, the brokerage simultaneously raised its 12-month target price for the stock to Rs 430, up from the earlier Rs 350.

The rating change reflects a mix of strong operational delivery balanced against current valuation and segment-specific risks.

In-Line Results and Earnings

According to the brokerage note, Cyient DLM delivered in-line quarterly financial results. The company's core operational strength and robust execution were clearly visible, but the bottom line was effectively offset by lower "other income" during the period.

Despite the rating downgrade, Kotak Securities noted several underlying positives in the company's operational health:

Improving Quality: The quality of Cyient DLM's order book has seen notable improvement.

Healthy Pipeline: The deal pipeline remains robust, indicating continued business momentum and steady demand.

Execution as the Key Driver: The brokerage highlighted that while current execution is strong, the company's ability to seamlessly deliver on its newer, emerging segments will remain the critical catalyst to watch moving forward.

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