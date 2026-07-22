Mumbai's Water Stock Jumps! Seven lakes now nearly 62% full after heavy rains

Mumbai's seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city recorded a sharp rise in storage after two days of heavy rainfall, with the combined water stock climbing to 61.9% of total capacity on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The reservoirs added nearly 60,000 million litres of water in the past 24 hours, taking the total storage to 8,95,907 million litres.

The seven lakes are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. The heavy rainfall across Mumbai and nearby districts over the past two days has boosted water levels in the city's seven reservoirs that are heavily monsoon dependent. During the corresponding period last year, the reservoirs were at over 85.32% of their capacity.

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Mumbai Lake Levels Today

After dipping to below 6%, the water stock of these lakes had steadily climbed to nearly 50% in early July. However, the pace of replenishment slowed down after the active phase of the monsoon ended. This week, a new spell of rain has again helped improve inflows into these lakes.

The data for individual lakes showed that Vihar and Tulsi lakes remained at full capacity. Modak Sagar was over 90% full, while Tansa recorded 97.96% of its total capacity. It could be the next lake to overflow if rainfall continues.

Bhatsa, the city's largest water source, stood at 57.27%. Middle Vaitarna held 53% of its storage capacity, whereas Upper Vaitarna remained at 39%. The data showed that all lakes had received between 70 to 224 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. With the monsoon active over the catchment areas, officials expect water levels in these reservoirs to improve further.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai till Thursday, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places and strong winds. Over the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to experience “generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall at few places in the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph is also very likely,” the IMD said.

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The agency has also issued an orange alert for Palghar and Thane for Wednesday, anticipating up to very heavy rainfall at some places. It has also issued a yellow alert for Nashik till Thursday as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated.

Mumbai Rains Key Highlights

Water stock rises to 61.9%

Up 4.15% in 24 hours

Vihar and Tulsi at 100%

Tansa at 97.96%

Yellow alert for Mumbai

Orange alert for Thane and Palghar

If the current spell of rain continues over the catchment areas, Mumbai's water reserves are expected to rise further over the next few days, bringing the city closer to securing adequate drinking water for the coming months.

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