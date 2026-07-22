MedPlus Shares Fall Over 17% After Q1 Net Profit Declines 21%

Shares of MedPlus Health Services Ltd. plunged more than 17% on Wednesday after the pharmacy retailer reported a decline in Q1FY27 profit and a sharp contraction in operating margin. The stock opened in negative 6.90% with the stock trading at 663.70 apiece and tumbled further to drop over 17%.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 21.5% year-on-year to Rs 33.2 crore in the quarter ended June, as compared to Rs 42.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations, however, rose 21.8% to Rs 1,880 crore from Rs 1,543 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance remained subdued, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing just 2% to Rs 133 crore from Rs 131 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.1% from 8.5% in the year-ago quarter, indicating pressure on profitability despite strong revenue growth. The company also approved capital expenditure of Rs 155 crore in Hyderabad.

Medplus Health Q1 Cons

Net Profit [RD] 21.5% At Rs 33.2 crore Vs Rs 42.3 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 21.8% At Rs 1,880 crore Vs Rs 1,543 crore YoY

EBITDA [GU] 2% At Rs 133 crore Vs Rs 131 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 7.1% Vs 8.5% YoY

Approves Capex Of Rs 155 crore In Hyderabad

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. Share Price Today

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 17.71% to Rs 653 apiece on Wednesday at 9:43 am. This compares to a 0.65% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 26.50% in the last 12 months and 17.79% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.76.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, all nine maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,168.38 implies an upside of 73.1%

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