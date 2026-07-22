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Earning Estimates: BPCL, Nestle, HPCL, Dr Reddys, IndusInd Bank, United Spirits, JSW Energy Q1 Results Today — What To Expect

HPCL, as per the forecast, is likely to post a 14% jump in revenue of Rs 1,28,600 crore.

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Earning Estimates: BPCL, Nestle, HPCL, Dr Reddys, IndusInd Bank, United Spirits, JSW Energy Q1 Results Today — What To Expect
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  • Bharat Petroleum expects a Rs 12,632 crore loss in Q4 versus a Rs 3,192 crore profit prior quarter
  • Nestle India forecasts Rs 6,063 crore revenue with a Rs 837 crore net profit and 22.3% EBITDA margin
  • Hindustan Petroleum projects a 14% revenue rise to Rs 1,28,600 crore but an EBITDA loss of Rs 12,672 crore
How will these financial results affect stock prices on Wednesday?

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Nestle India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through stock exchange filings.

BPCL is expected to report loss in the June quarter of Rs 12,632 crore in comparison to profit of Rs 3,192 crore posted in the last quarter. Revenue rises 10% to Rs 1,29,000 crore, and an Ebitda loss of Rs 13,713 crore, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Nestle is expected to post a standalone revenue at Rs 6,062.89 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 1,354 crore, implying a margin of 22.3%. The net profit is estimated to be at Rs 836.61 crore.

HPCL, as per the forecast, is likely to post a 14% jump in revenue of Rs 1,28,600 crore, with an Ebitda loss of Rs 12,672 crore and a net loss of Rs 12,632 crore. 

ALSO READ: Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Margins Improve; Revenue Crosses Rs 2,300 Crore

Dr Reddys is estimated to post a 4% decline in revenue at Rs 8,221 crore and a 36% decline in Ebitda at Rs 1,398 crore, resulting in a margin of 17%, while net profit is projected at Rs 737 crore.

Earnings Estimate
CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
Bharat Petroleum Corporation LtdRs 1,29,000 crore(Rs 13,713 crore)-(Rs 12,632 crore)
Dr Reddys Laboratories LtdRs 8,221 croreRs 1,398 crore17%Rs 737 crore
EternalRs 20,057.98 croreRs 663.67 crore3.3%Rs 300.53 crore
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdRs 1,28,600 crore(Rs 12,672 crore)-(Rs 12,296 crore)
IndusInd Bank LtdRs 6,006.26 crore--Rs 672.68 crore
JSW Energy LtdRs 4,915.68 croreRs 2,642.52 crore53.8%Rs 324.29 crore
Nestle India LtdRs 6,062.89 croreRs 1,354.29 crore22.3%Rs 836.61 crore
NTPC Green Energy LtdRs 1,095.3 croreRs 907.43 crore82.8%Rs 283.5 crore
Shoppers Stop LtdRs 1,182.34 croreRs 178.52 crore15.1%(Rs 19.58 crore)
Tata Communications LtdRs 6,610.97 croreRs 1,309.31 crore19.8%Rs 329.03 crore
United Spirits LtdRs 2,835.1 croreRs 495.84 crore17.5%Rs 305.37 crore

Other Earnings Today

The other listed entities to announce earnings on Wednesday include Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Aye Finance Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Eternal Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, HEG Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Indusind Bank Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, NACL Industries Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd, SRF Ltd, Stylam Industries Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, UCO Bank, United Spirits Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, and Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.

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