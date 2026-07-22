Crisil Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 26% YoY, Revenue Rises 27% To Rs 1,075 Crore

Capital market company Crisil Ltd. reported a strong performance for the second quarter, with net profit and revenue rising by more than 25% year-on-year (YoY), driven by growth across its domestic and international businesses despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 26% YoY to Rs 216.5 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 171.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Crisil's revenue from operations, also known as topline, rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,075 crore, up from Rs 843 crore a year ago.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 28.9% to Rs 307.9 crore, compared with Rs 238.8 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, EBITDA margin improved marginally to 28.6%, from 28.3% last year.

Crisil Declares Dividend

The board of directors approved a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. It also approved the amalgamation of step-down subsidiary Crisil Canada Inc. with Crisil PriceMetrix Inc.

On the results, Amish Mehta, managing director and CEO of Crisil, said the company delivered growth across both its domestic and international businesses despite a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

"As clients step up investments in GenAI, we are focused on leveraging our domain-led GenAI capabilities and future-ready talent to convert this opportunity into long-term growth," Mehta said.

Forward-Looking Statement

Looking ahead, Crisil expects the Indian economy to grow 6.6% in the current financial year, compared with 7.6% in the previous fiscal, amid headwinds such as elevated crude oil and commodity prices, softer global growth and the forecast of a below-normal monsoon.

The company also cited S&P Global's expectation that global GDP growth will moderate to 3.1% in 2026 from 3.4% in 2025, while the US economy is projected to grow 2.1% on the back of resilient consumer spending and AI-led private investment.

On the domestic credit market, Crisil noted that elevated corporate bond yields led to a 25.7% YoY decline in bond issuances by value during the quarter. The number of issuers fell 15.3%, while the number of issuances declined 12.9%.

However, bank credit remained robust, growing 17.7% as of May 2026, compared with 9% a year earlier. Credit to large corporates rebounded to 14.4%, while lending to non-banking financial companies continued to support growth in the services sector.

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