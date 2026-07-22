IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, AGM, Share Price History And More

IndusInd Bank is set to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Wednesday, July 22. Investors will closely monitor loan growth, net interest margin (NIM), asset quality, deposit growth and management's outlook for FY27.

Here's everything you need to know about IndusInd Bank's Q1 FY27 schedule.

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time and Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 8, IndusInd Bank has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The financial results are likely to be announced after market hours.

No dividend announcement is expected as the board agenda only includes approval of quarterly results and AGM-related matters. IndusInd Bank recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (15%) with a record date of June 26, 2026, for Q4 FY2026.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: Tata Communications, Adani Green, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Nestlé India Among 60+ Companies Reporting On July 22

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The bank will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, after the declaration of the Q1 financial results.

The transcript / audio recording of the analysts' call will be made available on the bank's website.

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal access: +91 22 6280 1102/+91 22 7115 8003

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

IndusInd Bank Share Price History

Shares of IndusInd Bank have gained 4.52% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has risen 13.37% in the past month and 16.79% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up 22.94%, while it has advanced 22.29% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,068.80 on the NSE on July 21, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 710.60 on September 26, 2025.

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In anticipation of the results, it further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the bank is closed from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and will continue until 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid financial results, i.e., up to Friday, July 24, 2026, for the designated persons and their immediate relatives.

IndusInd Bank Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 533 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore in the same period in the previous financial year. The net interest income, the difference of interest earned and interest paid for the quarter grew 43% to Rs 4,371 crore in the fourth quarter of as against Rs 3,048 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.