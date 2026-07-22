Who Is Thea Booysen? All You Need To Know About YouTuber MrBeast’s Wife

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has married longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen. The couple exchanged vows in July 2026 during a private, week-long wedding celebration on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Now known to millions as MrBeast's wife, she has a journey that's worth discovering.

Who Is Thea Booysen?

Originally from South Africa, Thea Booysen is a content creator and Twitch streamer who is better known online as TheaBeasty.

She started streaming in 2016 and is known for playing games including The Witcher 3, League of Legends, Gwent and other card-based games. She has also worked as an esports commentator and is a co-owner of the South African esports organisation Nixuh.

Apart from gaming, Booysen creates content about psychology, science and human behaviour. She has also appeared in two MrBeast YouTube videos.

She is also a published author. Her debut young adult novel, The Marked Children, was released in 2022 after nearly seven years of writing.

Her Education

Booysen earned a bachelor's degree in law and an honours degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University before completing a Master's degree in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh in 2024.

MrBeast has often praised her love of learning. During an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, he said, "She has a genuine love of learning, and that's something that I have. I'm always learning and improving [with her]."

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How Did She Meet MrBeast?

Booysen met MrBeast in 2022 after his planned Antarctica trip with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat was cancelled due to COVID-19, extending his stay in South Africa. A mutual friend invited her to dinner, where they instantly connected over neuroscience, psychology and her novel.

After the dinner, Donaldson messaged Booysen and even flew back to South Africa for a day to see her again before they began dating. MrBeast proposed on Christmas Day 2024 during a family gathering.

Inside Their Wedding

Instead of hosting a lavish public event, the two chose to celebrate with around 70 close family members and friends.

Guests spent several days enjoying activities including kitesurfing, snorkelling, feeding the island's lemurs, board games and card games before the ceremony.

Booysen wore a custom Nicole + Felicia Couture wedding gown, while Donaldson chose a Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the wedding, Booysen said, "It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality. Ever since we started dating we've been doing it with the goal of marriage. The difference is now the world knows we're married."

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