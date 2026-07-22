Indo-MIM IPO Opens July 23: Latest GMP Signals 40% Listing Premium

Indo-MIM's Rs 3,811-crore IPO heads into its July 23 launch with a grey market premium pointing to nearly 40% listing gains, making it the hottest public issue among this week's three IPOs.

Among the three IPOs opening on July 23, Indo-MIM is commanding the highest grey market premium, reflecting strong investor sentiment ahead of subscription. At the upper price band of Rs 485 per share, Indo-MIM Ltd is valued at a post-issue price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of approximately 43 to 45 times FY26 earnings.

Here are the details of GMP, issue size, financials and other aspects of the issue:

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, Indo-MIM IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 194 as of July 22. Based on the upper price band of Rs 485 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 679 (issue price + GMP). This indicates a potential listing gain of approximately 40% per share for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Indo-MIM IPO Details

The Indo-MIM IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares aggregating Rs 499.10 crore and OFS portion of 6.83 crore shares worth Rs 3,311.21 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share.

IPO Reservation

QIB: 50%

NII: 15%

Retail: 35%

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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The IPO opens for subscription on July 23 and closes on July 27. The process of share allotment is expected on July 28, while the tentative listing on NSE and BSE is scheduled for July 30. A retail lot size consists of 30 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,550 at the upper price band.

Indo-MIM IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to repay or prepay, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings of the company.

Indo-MIM Business And Financials

Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM is a global manufacturer of precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, including mold design, tooling, finishing and assembly.

In FY25, Indo-MIM produced over 6,400 products across automotive, defence, medical, consumer and aerospace sectors. For FY26, the company reported 28% revenue growth and a 26% increase in profit after tax (PAT) compared with FY25.

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During FY26, Indo-MIM reported total income of Rs 4,320.70 crore, up from Rs 3,373.97 crore in FY25. PAT increased to Rs 533.54 crore from Rs 423.73 crore. EBITDA also improved to Rs 1,070.92 crore, compared with Rs 932.60 crore in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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