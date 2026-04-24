IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Lender Swings To Profit For First Time In Nearly Two Years, NII Up 43%

IndusInd Bank swings to profit for the first time in seven quarters as it reports profit of Rs 533 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal amid surging interest income.

The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore in the January-March period a year ago, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income—the difference of interest earned and interest paid— for the quarter grew 43% to Rs 4,371 crore in the fourth quarter of as against Rs 3,048 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

IndusInd Bank's asset quality also improved during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio at 3.43% from 3.56% in the previous quarter. In absolute terms, the gross NPA was at Rs 11,095.35 crore from Rs 11,604.62 crore in the previous quarter.

The net NPA ratio fell 40 basis points to 1% from 1.04% in the preceding quarter. In absolute terms, the net NPA fell to Rs 3,169.38 crore from Rs 3,303.97 crore.

As a result, the bank's provision and contingencies declined to Rs 1,484 crore as against Rs 2,417 crore in the same period a year ago. At the same time, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank advanced to 3.39% from 3.35%.

IndusInd Bank Dividend

IndusInd Bank has announced its first dividend since June 2024 of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The Bank announced distribution of nearly Rs 116.86 crore to shareholders.

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank Announces First Dividend Since June 2024 — Check Record Date, Other Details

This is the lowest dividend announced by the lender since 2009. The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 is fixed at June 2026. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

IndusInd Bank Share Price Today

IndusInd Bank shares closed 1.44% lower at Rs 847.95 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 1.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 2.48% to Rs 839 per share.

It has risen 3.44% in the last 12 months and fallen 1.88% year-to-date.

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