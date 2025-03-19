Apple WWDC 2026 Announcements: Siri AI, Liquid Glass, Search Updates & More

Apple Inc. used its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote to unveil a sweeping set of software and artificial intelligence updates, headlined by a revamped Siri AI assistant, enhanced on-device search capabilities and upgrades to its Liquid Glass design language.

The annual developer event also marked outgoing Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's final WWDC keynote before handing over leadership to John Ternus later this year, as Apple sought to reassure developers and investors about its long-term AI strategy.

Siri AI Gets Major Upgrade

Apple introduced Siri AI, describing it as a significantly more capable assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. The company said the upgraded Siri can understand personal context, interact more naturally with users and better understand what apps can do.

“Siri is now a profoundly more capable assistant that helps you find what you need and gets more done,” Apple Vice President Mike Rockwell said during the presentation. “It's also more conversational, so you can go back and forth like never before and get detailed, engaging answers.”

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The assistant now supports multi-turn conversations, allowing users to continue discussions, brainstorm ideas, receive feedback on documents and access more detailed responses. Apple also announced a dedicated Siri app for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, enabling users to revisit past conversations and interact with content displayed on their screens.

Search Gets Smarter Across Apple Devices

Apple also unveiled a major overhaul of the search infrastructure powering Spotlight and other system features.

The company said it rebuilt its system search index to improve efficiency and reliability, while enabling devices to index content as it is created. The update is expected to improve search functionality across apps, including Mail.

“The device builds up all your content, so it can understand what you have and where to find it,” an Apple presenter said during the keynote.

The enhanced indexing system is designed to deliver more relevant search results and faster retrieval of information stored on users' devices.

Liquid Glass Refined

A year after introducing its Liquid Glass design language, Apple announced further refinements aimed at improving usability and performance. The company said users will gain more control over transparency settings, with options ranging from fully transparent interfaces to more tinted appearances. Apple also adjusted text labels, toolbars and animations to improve readability and responsiveness.

AI-Powered Features Expand Across Ecosystem

Beyond Siri, Apple highlighted several new AI-powered experiences.The company introduced Spatial Reframing, a feature that uses artificial intelligence and 3D modelling to generate new perspectives from existing photos.

“It's like I was able to go back in time and adjust my camera in the moment,” an Apple presenter said while demonstrating the feature.

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Apple also upgraded its Home app with Apple Intelligence capabilities that can analyse footage from connected security cameras and generate summaries of recorded events. The feature can identify key moments, surface relevant clips and help users search footage across multiple cameras.

“This deeper level of understanding also enables you to search through camera clips by what was captured before you even type,” said Apple Senior Manager Cecilia Dantas.

AI Agents Arrive In Passwords App

Apple signalled a deeper embrace of AI agents with new functionality inside its Passwords app. The company said Apple Intelligence will work alongside Safari to automatically identify weak or compromised passwords and navigate to websites on a user's behalf to update them.

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