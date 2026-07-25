How CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Reacted To Dharmendra Pradhan's Reaction | WATCH

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, describing it as a victory for democracy. "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," he said, as the protesters cheered the victory.

Dipke added, "They used to say that in this government, resignations never happen. We want to say that we have made it possible. The world bows before those who have the determination to make it bow."

Dipke stated that the protest would continue despite Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, as demonstrators still have two main demands.

ALSO READ: 'Jantar Mantar Is Still Waiting': CJP Lists Three Pending Demands After Pradhan Resigns

First, he called for compensation of Rs 1 crore to be provided to the families of every student who died by suicide. Second, he demanded strict action against police officers who used force against protesters on the 20th, calling their conduct unacceptable and demanding an official investigation.

He called out the names of all the students who lost their lives to suicide by displaying a poster and said, "These are the children who have received justice today."

"Do not be afraid. This is a democracy. If people start fearing speaking out in a democracy, then what kind of democracy is it? Only when you raise your voice will these people remain accountable. It is necessary to keep them in line because those who consider themselves kings have risen to power because of us."

Pradhan's resignation follows protests at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janata Party. The demonstrators are demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, while also seeking broader reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

The Cockroach Janata Party organised its first major physical protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 to demand the Union Education Minister's resignation over the alleged examination leaks.

Environmentalist, educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest by launching an indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding improvements in India's education system.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

The agitation quickly spread beyond Delhi, with protesters taking to the streets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Nagpur and several other cities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.