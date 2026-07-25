'Jantar Mantar Is Still Waiting': CJP Lists Three Pending Demands After Pradhan Resigns

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said the student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue despite Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stating that three key demands remain unresolved. The party reiterated its support for the protesters and posted an update on X outlining the issues it said were still pending.

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In its post, CJP wrote:

CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:

Dharmendra Pradhan must resign - [already done] Rs 1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending No action against any of the student protesters - Pending Public apology from the RAF and Delhi Police - Pending

Jantar Mantar & Entire Country Is Still Waiting On The Rest Of The Demands.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday by submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid mounting political pressure and sustained nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. His resignation marked a significant development in the ongoing controversy, which has triggered demands for greater accountability and reforms in the examination system.

The protest movement has drawn support from several public figures, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who observed a 26-day hunger strike beginning on June 28. Wangchuk ended his fast earlier this week after the Centre provided written assurances, including protection for peaceful protesters, a parliamentary discussion on examination reforms and accountability, and consideration of financial assistance for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the reported paper leak.

On Friday, CJP representatives held a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to discuss the protesters' demands. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had expressed in-principle support for providing compensation to affected families and withdrawing FIRs and legal cases against student protesters.

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Following the meeting, Nadda said the government had heard the delegation's concerns, including three principal demands and five suggestions for examination reforms. He added that discussions within the government were continuing and another round of talks with CJP representatives was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

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