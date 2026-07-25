ChatGPT Down Worldwide: Open AI Reacts As Users Face Issues With APIs, Codex

Thousands of users worldwide are impacted by ChatGPT's outage. Several users from all over the world have reportedly been unable to use the chatbot in India, the US, and other regions for a while now, according to Downdetector.

The website tracking platform displays 1,475 reports from India, of which 79% are related to ChatGPT's web version, 8% to its app, and 7% to its API. The Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad provided the majority of the reports.

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Reports came from New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in the United States. Reports came from Southampton and London in the United Kingdom.

At the time of writing, there were 3,243 reports in the US, of which 80% cited the web version, 8% the app, and 8% Codex. In contrast, 80% of the 3,088 reports in the UK mentioned ChatGPT, 9% mentioned the app, and 8% mentioned Codex, as per a report by TOI.

On its status page, OpenAI acknowledged the disruption, writing, "We're currently experiencing issues."

The business continued, "We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery."

According to Downdetector reports, the outage started within the previous 30 minutes and seems to affect multiple locations, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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For users who depend on ChatGPT daily for everything from casual discussion to work-related inquiries, this represents yet another instance of the service being disrupted.

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