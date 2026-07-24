Delhi HC Rules In Favour Of OpenAI In Copyright Dispute With ANI

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of OpenAI in a copyright infringement dispute filed by news agency ANI. The court held that OpenAI's use of ANI's content to train its artificial intelligence models does not constitute copyright infringement.

According to the ruling, storing the news agency's works for the purpose of training ChatGPT is protected under the Section 52 exception of the Copyright Act, which permits the use of copyrighted works under specific exempt circumstances.

Furthermore, the court clarified that ChatGPT's Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) responses—which combine AI reasoning with retrieved information—do not violate ANI's copyright.

The bench observed that the outputs generated by ChatGPT are not substantially similar to the news agency's original works.

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Ultimately, the court found no prima facie evidence to suggest that ChatGPT reproduced ANI's copyrighted material.

The ruling highlighted that ANI failed to demonstrate that the AI memorised or regurgitated its exact content, effectively dismissing the core claims of the infringement suit.

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