Claude Pro, Max And Team Plans Now Available In Rupees: India Pricing Explained

Anthropic has introduced India-specific pricing for its Claude AI subscription plans, allowing users in the country to pay directly in Indian rupees instead of US dollars. The move aims to simplify subscriptions for Indian customers by eliminating currency conversion challenges and making payments more transparent.

India has emerged as one of Anthropic's biggest markets for Claude, reportedly ranking second globally after the United States and contributing nearly 6% of the platform's user base. With the localised pricing structure, Anthropic is targeting students, developers, professionals, and businesses that use AI for coding, research, writing, and productivity tasks, reported Firstpost.

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The company has introduced revised pricing across its individual and business subscription tiers, with prices inclusive of GST.

For individual users, the Claude Pro plan is priced at Rs 2,000 per month under annual billing, with customers paying Rs 24,000 upfront for a year. The monthly subscription option costs Rs 2,399 per month.

Claude Pro offers higher usage limits compared with the free version, access to premium Claude models, Projects, Memory features, file uploads, web search, advanced voice mode, and coding capabilities through Claude Code.

For users requiring significantly higher AI capacity, Anthropic has introduced Claude Max plans. The Claude Max 5x plan costs Rs 11,999 per month and provides five times the usage capacity of Claude Pro, while the Claude Max 20x plan is priced at Rs 23,999 per month with 20 times higher limits.

These plans are aimed at professionals with intensive AI workloads, including extended coding sessions and research tasks, while also providing priority access during peak usage periods.

Anthropic has also expanded its business offerings with Claude Team plans. The Team Standard plan starts at Rs 2,399 per seat per month with annual billing and Rs 2,999 per seat per month on monthly billing. The Team Premium plan costs Rs 11,999 per seat per month annually or Rs 14,999 per seat per month on a monthly basis.

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These plans include collaboration tools, administrative controls, single sign-on (SSO), domain management, and enterprise-level privacy protections, as per Firstpost report.

Although pricing has shifted to INR, UPI payments are not yet available for Claude subscriptions through the website. Indian users will need to use supported payment methods such as cards or app store billing options. The free Claude tier remains available in India with access to basic AI features, including web search and file uploads.

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