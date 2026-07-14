SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 16% Listing Gains

SBI Funds Management's Rs 9,812.91-crore IPO opened for subscription today, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential listing gain of about 17%, according to market trackers.

Here's the latest GMP, issue details, price band, key dates and everything investors need to know before applying.

SBI Funds Management IPO Highlights

GMP today: Rs 92

Expected listing premium: 17.42%

Price band: Rs 545 to 574

Issue size: Rs 9,812.91 crore

IPO dates: July 14–16

Listing date: July 21

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SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the SBI Funds Management IPO stood at Rs 92 as of 10:30 a.m. on July 14. It indicates a listing price of Rs 667 apiece at a premium of 16.03% on the upper limit of the price band.

The GMP for the mainboard IPO has shown consistent increase in the last few days, gaining from Rs 88 to 100.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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SBI Funds Management IPO: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates

SBI Funds Management plans to raise Rs 9,812.91 crore through a book-built public issue, consisting solely of an offer-for-sale. Under the IPO, 17.10 crore shares will be made available to investors.

The issue has been priced between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per share. A retail application requires one lot comprising 26 shares, with a minimum outlay of Rs 14,924. Small NIIs must apply for at least 14 lots, requiring Rs 2,08,936, while Big NIIs must apply for at least 68 lots, or Rs 10,14,832.

Up to half of the IPO has been earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will receive at least 35% of the issue, while a minimum 15% has been reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Kotak Mahindra Capital is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, with KFin Technologies serving as the registrar.

Among listed peers, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC are the key comparable companies. At the upper price band, SBI Funds is valued at 38.1x FY26 earnings.

The IPO will remain open for subscription between July 14 and July 16. Share allotment is likely to be completed on July 17, while successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on July 20. Refunds to unsuccessful bidders will also be processed the same day.

The stock is slated to make its market debut on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

Check updated Day 1 Subscription Status Here -> SBI Funds IPO Day 1 Live Subscription Status

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Use Of Proceeds

The public offering has been structured solely as an offer-for-sale, with no fresh equity issuance involved. Consequently, the entire amount raised will go to the selling shareholders rather than SBI Funds Management.

About SBI Funds Management

State Bank of India and France-headquartered Amundi are the joint owners of SBI Funds Management. The company manages SBI Mutual Fund.

Financials

The company reported a 20.76% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,067.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,540.15 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 22.01% YoY to Rs 4,389.49 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,597.76 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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