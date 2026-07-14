'Sensitive Issue': SC Rejects Friday Namaz Plea In Bhojshala Case, Orders Alternate Prayer Space

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking the restoration of Friday's namaz at the Bhojshala-Kamal complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, describing the matter as a "sensitive issue" that requires careful consideration.

The court, however, clarified that the current arrangement at the disputed site will remain temporary and subject to the outcome of the pending legal proceedings.

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A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said it was not inclined to pass interim directions restoring Friday prayers at the site.

Instead, the court directed the authorities to provide a separate space near the complex where members of the Muslim community can offer Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm till the dispute is finally settled.

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex has long been a centre of religious controversy. Hindus regard it as a temple of Goddess Saraswati and Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque. It has been the subject of several legal proceedings over the years.

The court also assured both Hindu and Muslim parties that it is willing to hear the matter on a day-to-day basis to expedite a final decision.

It stressed that the present arrangement should not be treated as a determination of either side's legal rights and would remain purely ad hoc.

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The latest hearing comes weeks after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's 2003 order that had permitted Friday namaz at the site.

That verdict has since been challenged before the Supreme Court, where the broader dispute over the monument's religious character remains pending.

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