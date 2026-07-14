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First ISP Data Out: India's Services Output Surges In April; Retail, Warehousing Drive Growth

The new data showed that 14 of the 19 services sub-sectors recorded double-digit output growth during April, underscoring broad-based expansion in the formal services economy.

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First ISP Data Out: India's Services Output Surges In April; Retail, Warehousing Drive Growth
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India's services sector recorded robust growth across most segments in April, with retail trade, real estate and administrative services emerging as the top performers, as the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the country's first-ever monthly Index of Services Production (ISP).

The new data showed that 14 of the 19 services sub-sectors recorded double-digit output growth during April, underscoring broad-based expansion in the formal services economy.

This is a developing story.

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