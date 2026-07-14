'Took Court For A Ride': SC Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Penalty On Samay Raina, Warns Of Adding 'Another Zero'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been directed by the Supreme Court to deposit Rs 3 lakh after the court found that he had made false statements and failed to comply with its earlier directions in a case concerning insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities on his show, India's Got Latent.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice J.V. Mohan imposed the cost and directed Raina to deposit the amount within two weeks, warning that coercive action would follow in case of non-compliance, including increasing the penalty by adding "another zero".

ALSO READ : 'Implied Wrongdoing': Why Bloomberg Was Slapped With $356,000 Defamation Penalty In Singapore

During the hearing, the Bench remarked, "You have taken the court for a ride."

The matter was heard alongside petitions involving content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the Cure SMA Foundation, over remarks made during the first season of India's Got Latent.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh told the court that Raina had failed to contact the Cure SMA Foundation or individuals suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), despite assurances previously given before the court.

ALSO READ : SpiceJet Commits To Rs 50 Crore Deposit In 45 Days Amid KAL Airways Dispute

She questioned his conduct, saying he had continued performing shows without fulfilling the commitment.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also criticised Raina, referring to a recent comedy performance in which he allegedly appeared to mock the ongoing legal proceedings.

Mehta said he chose to raise the issue after learning that the court's directions regarding the Cure SMA Foundation had not been followed.

Appearing for Raina, his counsel said the lapse was not driven by ego and assured the Bench that efforts would be made to ensure compliance with its earlier directions.

Expressing concern, the court observed that some individuals believe they can avoid the reach of Indian law by staying abroad.

The order marks the latest development in the legal proceedings surrounding India's Got Latent, which has triggered wider debate over digital content, creator responsibility and adherence to judicial directions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.