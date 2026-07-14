Beyond Jurassic Park: 5 Sam Neill Movies And TV Shows You Shouldn't Miss

The film industry is mourning the loss of Sam Neill, who died at the age of 78 at his home in Sydney, Australia. His family confirmed the news on July 13, 2026, through the actor's official social media accounts. Neill had previously revealed that he was in remission after battling stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. According to his family, he remained cancer-free until his passing.

Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill built a career spanning more than five decades with over 150 screen credits across film and television. While he is best known globally for the Jurassic Park franchise, his filmography includes several acclaimed performances that showcase his remarkable range.

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1. Daybreakers (2009)

Neill shines in the role of Charles Bromley, the powerful head of a vampire corporation in this sci-fi action thriller. The film, featuring Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, offers a darker side of the actor's career and remains a popular choice among genre fans.

2. Peaky Blinders (Seasons 1–2)

In the popular crime drama, Neill played Major Chester Campbell, a determined Belfast police officer tasked with taking down Tommy Shelby's gang. Neill's commanding performance made him one of the series' most memorable early antagonists. The show is available on Netflix.

3. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Neill appeared as Captain Vasily Borodin with Sean Connery in the Cold War epic. His acting gave emotional depth to one of the most celebrated submarine films ever made.

4. The Piano (1993)

Directed by Jane Campion, the Academy Award-winning drama featured Neill as Alisdair Stewart. The film earned widespread critical acclaim and remains one of the defining works of 1990s cinema.

5. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

In the adventure-comedy by Taika Waititi, Neill played the role of Uncle Hec and gave a heartfelt performance of balance between comedy and emotion. The film went on to be a commercial and critical success and bought his work to a new generation of viewers.

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Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from around the world. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Neill as "one of the greats," while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised his lasting contribution to cinema.

Actors including Toni Collette and Karl Urban also honoured the late star, remembering him as a respected performer whose legacy will continue through his extensive body of work.

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