Anupam Kher Pays Emotional Tribute To Sam Neill, Recalls Meeting 'Wonderful Gentleman' In Sydney

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has expressed heartfelt grief over the passing of legendary New Zealand actor Sam Neill, who died at the age of 78 on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. Remembering the Jurassic Park star, Kher described him as not only an extraordinary performer but also a warm and gracious human being whose kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who met him.

Sharing an emotional note on social media, Anupam Kher revealed that he had the privilege of meeting Sam Neill in Sydney. According to Kher, what stayed with him was not merely Neill's immense stature as an internationally acclaimed actor, but the humility, warmth and gentleness that defined him as a person.

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Anupam Kher Remembers Sam Neill's Remarkable Legacy

In his tribute, Kher wrote that he had admired Sam Neill's work for decades, praising his unforgettable performances in films such as My Brilliant Career, The Piano, Jurassic Park, and The Hunt for Red October. He noted that Neill brought intelligence, dignity and quiet strength to every character he portrayed throughout his illustrious career.

Kher concluded his message by saying that while some actors impress audiences through their performances, very few also touch lives through their presence. He described Sam Neill as someone who achieved both, adding that the world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist and the world has lost a truly wonderful gentleman.

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Sam Neill's Family Confirms His Passing

Sam Neill's family confirmed that the acclaimed actor passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Sydney while surrounded by his loved ones. In an official statement, the family said Neill passed away with the dignity that characterized his entire life.

They also confirmed that he had remained cancer-free at the time of his death and thanked the medical staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their dedicated care. The family has requested privacy as they mourn their immense loss.

A Career That Inspired Generations

Sam Neill became a global star in 1993 with his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, a role he later reprised in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion. He also earned widespread acclaim for his performances in The Piano, My Brilliant Career, The Hunt for Red October, and the hit television series Peaky Blinders, where he played Chief Inspector Chester Campbell.

In 2023, Neill publicly revealed his battle with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, before announcing earlier in 2026 that he was cancer-free. His remarkable body of work and enduring legacy continue to inspire audiences across generations.

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