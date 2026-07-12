Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 To Release On July 15; Sunny Deol's Action Avatar Takes Centre Stage

The makers of Batwara 1947 are set to release the film's second teaser on July 15, offering a fresh look at Sunny Deol's character. Backed by Aamir Khan, the historical drama is based on the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

The upcoming teaser is expected to focus on Sunny Deol's action sequences while continuing the film's Partition-era narrative.

Second Teaser to Highlight Action and Conflict

According to India Today, the 2nd teaser will feature Sunny Deol in an action-oriented role as his character fights to protect his family, home and community during one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.

The film features Karan Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

The first teaser revealed the main characters as well as the emotional tone of the story. The second teaser is likely to reveal more about the conflict and action taking place in the Partition territory.

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Film Marks Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's Reunion

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film reunites the filmmaker with Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The duo previously collaborated on Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

The film was earlier known by the name Lahore 1947 and was renamed as Batwara 1947. It is said that the change of title was suggested by Aamir Khan.

Inspired by an Acclaimed Stage Play

Batwara 1947 traces its roots to Professor Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed 1989 play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The story centres on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave her home in Lahore following the Partition of India.

The play has been staged across India and several other countries and has received critical acclaim over the years. It has also reportedly faced restrictions in Pakistan.

Batwara 1947 is a co-production of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film is released theatrically on August 14, just days before the celebration of Independence Day.

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