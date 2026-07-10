Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: 5 New Films And Series To Stream

South Indian OTT platforms have lined up five new Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu titles for viewers this weekend, with all of them streaming from July 10. Whether you prefer crime comedy, sports drama, medical thrillers or documentaries, there is something new to add to your watchlist.

The latest releases arrive across ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ManoramaMAX, Simply South and ETV Win, offering a mix of films and series spanning multiple genres.

Crime & Sports

Parimala And Co. (ZEE5)

Directed by Pandiraj, Parimala And Co. stars Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar.

The dark comedy follows a middle-class family whose lives descend into chaos after a local gangster is found dead under suspicious circumstances. As every family member falls under suspicion, hidden secrets, misunderstandings and a police investigation drive the story.

Streaming from July 10

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Balti (SonyLIV)

Balti marks the directorial debut of Unni Sivalingam and stars Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani.

Set along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the sports action drama follows a talented kabaddi player whose life changes after he becomes entangled in a criminal racket. The story explores friendship, resilience and sacrifice against the backdrop of sport.

Streaming from July 10

Documentary & Thriller

Land of Football (JioHotstar)

Directed by Hasif Hakeem, Land of Football is a Malayalam documentary series that explores Kerala's connection with football.

The series follows the sport from village playgrounds and local tournaments to fan clubs supporting international teams, highlighting football's place in the state's culture.

Streaming from July 10

Dose (Prime Video, ManoramaMAX, Simply South)

Written and directed by Abhilash R. Nair, Dose stars Siju Wilson, Ashwin K. Kumar and Jagadish.

The medical thriller centres on an investigation into a string of mysterious incidents linked to the healthcare sector, with the truth unfolding through suspense and emotional drama.

Streaming from July 10

Comedy Satire

Ekasekalu (ETV Win)

Directed by Sandhya Raju, Ekasekalu is a 50-minute Telugu backstage comedy satire starring Prudhvi Raj, Rohini, Srinivas Naidu and Ghouse.

The story follows a village producer, a London-returned filmmaker and a retired mass hero as they attempt to make a film together. Conflicting personalities, inflated egos and unexpected setbacks turn the project into a comedy.

Streaming from July 10

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