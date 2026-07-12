'Need Direction, Not Chaos': Ex-India Coach Abhishek Nayar On England Tour Struggles

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes the national team needs "direction, not chaos" after a disappointing white-ball tour of the United Kingdom, where India failed to register a single victory across seven T20Is against Ireland and England.

Speaking about the team's struggles, Nayar stated that players perform best when they are given clearly defined roles and responsibilities and the confidence to settle properly, rather than being subjected to frequent chop-and-changes in the team selection and their responsibilities.

"Tell players what you expect from them and where you want them to get better. When you lose, you need to create direction, not chaos." Nayar said.

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India experienced a forgettable UK tour, losing both the T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 series defeat against England. One match against England was washed out, leaving the visitors without a win on the tour.

The results have raised fresh major questions over the team's approach, player management and long-term planning ahead of next year's major ICC assignments.

Nayar, who was part of India's coaching setup before being relieved of his duties by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last year, said constant chopping and changing can make it difficult for players to establish themselves.

According to him, clarity over individual roles is just as important as talent when building a successful side.

His remarks come at a time when the BCCI is expected to review India's performance following the disappointing tour. The team management has faced criticism over team combinations, tactical decisions and the inability to produce consistent performances despite a talented squad.

While acknowledging that setbacks are part of international cricket, Nayar pointed out that rebuilding should begin with a clear vision rather than reactive decision-making.

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The 42-year-old also suggested that players should be given a longer rope instead of being judged on a handful of performances, allowing them the confidence to adapt and contribute consistently.

India will now look to regroup during the upcoming ODI series against England before shifting focus to the T20I assignment in Zimbabwe.

The selectors have already made injury-enforced changes to both squads, with Prince Yadav replacing Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi coming in for Varun Chakaravarthy, as the team looks to move on from a disappointing tour.

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