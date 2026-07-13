Sam Neill No More: Beloved Jurassic Park Star Dies At 78

Veteran actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that he passed away on July 13 in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.

The news has saddened fans around the world, with tributes pouring in for the actor, whose career spanned more than five decades.

Family Shares Statement

Neill's family announced his death in a statement, saying, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."

They said Neill passed away peacefully with his family by his side and thanked the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney for caring for him. The family also requested privacy during this difficult time.

Recovered From Cancer

In 2023, Neill revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After undergoing CAR-T cell therapy, he shared in April 2026 that he was cancer free.

"We've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing," he had told Australia's 7 News.

A Memorable Career

Born in Northern Ireland in 1947, Neill moved to New Zealand with his family when he was a child. He became one of the country's most respected actors and gained worldwide fame as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.

Over the years, he also appeared in films and shows such as The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, Evil Angels, The Omen III, Peaky Blinders and The Twelve.

ALSO READ: Josh Grisetti Cause Of Death: Broadway Actor Dies At 44, Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Sam Neill leaves behind a remarkable legacy built through decades of memorable performances. His work in film and television continues to be loved by audiences across the world.

Tributes Pour In

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Neill "one of the greats" and said he helped bring New Zealand stories to audiences around the world.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute, saying Neill had "earned a special place in Australian hearts."

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Albanese wrote.

ALSO READ: 'India Lost A Musical Icon': PM Modi, President Murmu, Other Leaders Mourn Veteran Singer S Janaki's Death

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.