Sam Neill No More: Beloved Jurassic Park Star Dies At 78

Veteran actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that he passed away on July 13 in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.
The news has saddened fans around the world, with tributes pouring in for the actor, whose career spanned more than five decades.
Family Shares Statement
Neill's family announced his death in a statement, saying, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."
They said Neill passed away peacefully with his family by his side and thanked the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney for caring for him. The family also requested privacy during this difficult time.
Recovered From Cancer
In 2023, Neill revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After undergoing CAR-T cell therapy, he shared in April 2026 that he was cancer free.
"We've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing," he had told Australia's 7 News.
A Memorable Career
Born in Northern Ireland in 1947, Neill moved to New Zealand with his family when he was a child. He became one of the country's most respected actors and gained worldwide fame as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.
Over the years, he also appeared in films and shows such as The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, Evil Angels, The Omen III, Peaky Blinders and The Twelve.
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Sam Neill leaves behind a remarkable legacy built through decades of memorable performances. His work in film and television continues to be loved by audiences across the world.
Tributes Pour In
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Neill "one of the greats" and said he helped bring New Zealand stories to audiences around the world.
Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats.— Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) July 13, 2026
He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest…
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute, saying Neill had "earned a special place in Australian hearts."
"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance," Albanese wrote.
Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 13, 2026
Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.
He will be much…
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