Josh Grisetti Cause Of Death: Broadway Actor Dies At 44, Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Broadway actor Josh Grisetti died on Friday, July 10, at the age of 44, leaving fans and the theater community heartbroken.

The exact cause of Josh Grisetti's death has not been officially confirmed by authorities. However, his Something Rotten! co-star and close friend Rob McClure said in an Instagram post that Grisetti died by suicide.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," McClure wrote. "I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

McClure also remembered Grisetti as one of his closest friends. He said they spent years performing together, praised him for inspiring students and called the loss "cataclysmic," adding that communities around the world "will never be the same without him."

His Final Instagram Post

Just days before his death, Grisetti shared what became his last Instagram post. He revealed that he had left his directing role for Legally Blonde: The Musical at Italy's Trentino Music Festival before opening night for "personal reasons." Thanking the cast for their support, he wrote, "Little gestures go a long way when your heart is hurting."

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Who Was Josh Grisetti?

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1981, Josh Grisetti studied Musical Theatre at the Boston Conservatory before building a successful career on Broadway. He won the Theatre World Award for Enter Laughing and later starred in It Shoulda Been You, Something Rotten!, Camelot and Ragtime. He also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Fight, The Namesake and Men in Black 3, and authored the memoir God in My Head. In later years, he moved into teaching at Fullerton College.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have poured in from across the theater world following his untimely passing. Sierra Boggess described Grisetti as someone who "created light and thought and humor everywhere he went" and called him a "brilliant actor and director and writer." Lea Salonga, Rachel Zegler and Donna Murphy were among those who also shared messages remembering him.

Josh Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti. The couple had no children, and neither his family nor officials have released any further statement about his death.

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