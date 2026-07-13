'Mummy Ab Danger Se Bahar Hain': Zomato Delivery Partner Repays Rs 4,000 Flight Cost, Story Wins Hearts

A customer's simple act of kindness during a food delivery has captured the internet's attention. After learning that a Zomato delivery partner's mother was in the ICU, X user Ankit Pandey booked him a flight home, leading to a heartwarming ending.

How It All Began?

The Zomato delivery partner, who had visited his home several times before, handed over the order and quietly asked if he could have a glass of water. Pandey welcomed him inside, but it wasn't long before he noticed the rider looked visibly disturbed.

When asked if everything was alright, the delivery partner opened up about a family emergency. He said his mother had slipped down the stairs that morning and was in the ICU. Although he wanted to leave immediately, the only train to his hometown was scheduled for 11 pm, and the journey would take nearly 30 hours.

"I don't even know if I'll be able to see her in time," the rider told him.

A Flight Home In Time

When Pandey asked if he had eaten, the rider said no. The two shared a meal together before Pandey searched for flights on Skyscanner. He found one costing around Rs 4,000 and booked it immediately.

The rider admitted he had never stepped inside an airport before. To put him at ease, Pandey arranged for a friend to help him through the airport until he boarded the flight.

Thanks to the last-minute arrangement, the rider reached home within hours and was able to be with his mother. Doctors later told the family that she was expected to recover soon.

Call With Good News

The following morning, Pandey's phone rang with the update he had been hoping for.

"Bhaiya... mummy ab danger se bahar hain. Doctor ne kaha 4–5 din mein ghar aa jayengi," the rider said.

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Soon after, he transferred the Rs 4,000 flight cost back to Pandey's account. But the money did not stay there for long. Pandey returned it immediately, asking him to spend it on hospital bills and medicines instead.

The delivery partner later told him, "Bhaiya... meri mummy ne mujhe dekhte hi himmat pakad li. Agar aap meri help nahi karte, toh shayad main time par ghar nahi pahunch pata."

Reflecting on the incident, Pandey wrote, "Sometimes, the greatest return on money isn't getting it back. It's knowing you helped someone be where they were needed the most. Some blessings never appear in your bank account. They stay in your heart forever."

Story Wins Hearts

The story has since gone viral, with many social media users praising both Pandey's kindness and the delivery partner's honesty.

One user wrote, "You didn't just book a ticket—you restored a son's peace of mind when he needed it most."

Another commented, "The best return on investment is helping someone in their toughest moment."

While a third said, "Zomato delivered food, but you delivered humanity."

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