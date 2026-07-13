Q1 Results Today: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential AMC Among Over A Dozen Companies To Share Earnings

The Q1 earnings season will gather pace this week, with dozens of listed companies set to announce their financial results for the April to June quarter of FY2026-27. At least 15 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on July 13 alone, marking a busy start to the week.

The quarterly results will provide a key picture of corporate performance across sectors. Investors will closely watch revenue, profit, margins and business outlook to assess the health of key industries. The earnings will also offer insights into consumer demand, banking activity and overall health of the economy.

Among the major companies expected to report earnings on July 13 are HCL Technologies Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd.

Following the results, many companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweight HCL Technologies, which is slated to announce both its quarterly performance and a potential second interim dividend for FY27.

Q1FY27 Results On July 13:

Bajaj Consumer Care HCL Technologies Nuvoco Vistas Corporation ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Cella Space IGC Industries Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Leapfrog Engineering Services Mahaveer Infoway Plastiblends India Sharp Investments Simbhaoli Sugars Shree Steel Wire Ropes Virtual Global Education Vivo Bio Tech

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HCL Technologies Ltd. Q4FY26:

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported consolidated revenue of Rs 33,981 crore for Q4FY26, up from Rs 30,246 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebit increased to Rs 5,620 crore from Rs 5,442 crore. However, the EBIT margin narrowed to 16.5% from 18% a year earlier. Net income rose to Rs 4,488 crore, compared with Rs 4,307 crore in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q1 Preview: Modest Revenue, Profit Growth Expected With Stable Margin

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Q4FY26

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. standalone revenue rose 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 308 crore from Rs 240 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 64 crore, compared with Rs 32 crore a year earlier. EBIDTA surged 131% YoY to Rs 78 crore from Rs 33.8 crore. The EBIDTA margin expanded sharply to 25.3%, up from 14.1% in Q4FY25.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. Q4FY26 v Q3FY26:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. reported revenue from operations up 0.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,517 crore from Rs 1,515 crore in Q3FY26. Operating profit increased 1.6% to Rs 1,128 crore, compared with Rs 1,110 crore in the preceding quarter. However, profit for the period declined 16.8% to Rs 763 crore from Rs 917 crore in Q3FY26.

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