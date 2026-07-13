Anthropic Extends Free Claude Fable 5 Access By Another Week

Anthropic on Monday announced that it is extending access to its Claude Fable 5 model by another week, allowing eligible subscribers to use the model until July 19, instead of the previously announced July 12 deadline.

The announcement was made through the company's official Claude AI account on X.

According to Anthropic's announcement, the extension applies to all eligible paid Claude plans and is intended to give users additional time to access the company's flagship AI model.

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The extension covers users on Claude Pro, Max, Team, and eligible Enterprise seat based plans, the same plans that were included in the earlier offer, allowing subscribers to continue using Claude Fable 5 as a part of their subscriptions till July 19.

Anthropic has not changed the usage limits. Eligible subscribers can continue using Claude Fable 5 for upto 50% of their weekly usage allowance at no additional cost. Once users reach that weekly limit, they must either switch to another Claude model or purchase using credits to continue using Fable 5, the Economic Times reported.

The promotion doesn't apply to

Standard seats on seat-based Enterprise plans

Usage-based Enterprise plans

API usage. Access to Claude Fable 5 through the Claude API is billed separately at standard rates.

After July 19, 2026, Claude Fable 5 will no longer included in the user's plan's weekly usage limits. Users can keep using Claude Fable 5 through usage credits, which will let them pay for usage beyond what their plan includes.

ased on the current policy, Fable 5 is expected to move back to usage-credit billing after the promotional period ends unless the company announces another change.

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