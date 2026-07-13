Unsafe Food On Your Plate? Here's How FSSAI Wants You To Report It

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged citizens to actively report unsafe food, unhygienic kitchens and poor food handling practices they observe at restaurants, food outlets or other food businesses. The appeal was made through an official social media post and is part of its effort to stengthen public participation in food safety enforcement.

The social media campaign carries the message that consumers can play a direct role in improving food safety standards by reporting violations instead of ignoring them.

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FSSAI has directed consumers to use its Food Safety Connect platform. Consumers can lodge a food safety complaint, upload photographs as evidence, track the status of their complaint, as well as submit feedback regarding food safety concerns.

FSSAI encourages users to describe the food safety issue, upload photographs wherever possible, and provide details of the restaurant, food outlet or food product involved. These details help authorities to investigate the complaints more effectively.

What is the Food Safety Connect app?

It is the regulator's official consumer grievance platform. It allows users to register complaints related to food products. Users can track their complaints after submission. Consumers can also verify whether a food business has a valid FSSAI license or registration. The app provides notifications on FSSAI advisories, orders and instructions.

Besides filing complaints, the Food Safety Connect platform allows consumers to learn about their rights, check the authenticity of an FSSAI license or registration certificate, and acess food safety awareness articles and videos.

According to FSSAI, the objective of this appeal is to involve citizens in monitoring food safety as public reporting helps regulators identify violations that may otherwise go unnoticed. Citizen participation strengthens enforcement and promotes higher hygiene standards across food businesses.

FSSAI stated that its consumer grievance system accepts complaints through multiple channels, including, Food Safety Connect app, Food Safety Connect web portal, helpline, email, and social media channels.

FSSAI's message to consumers is that if they spot unsafe food, unhygienic kitchens or improper food handling practices, they should report it through the app or portal so that the authorities can investigate and take appropriate action.

The latest awareness drive comes amid heightened food safety standards in India. In recent days, FSSAI has taken action in several cases, including issuing notices to quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart over consumer complaints alleging expired and unsafe food products.

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