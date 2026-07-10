From Critic To Admirer? Elon Musk Praises Anthropic's Mythos, Fable; Calls It 'Leader In AI'

Tech trillionaire Elon Musk has publicly praised Anthropic, calling the AI company "obviously" the current leader in the field and hailing its Mythos and Fable models as unmatched by any competitor's offerings.

"I was clearly wrong about Anthropic. They are obviously currently the leader in AI. No company has released a model as good as Mythos/Fable and they will undoubtedly have Mythos 2 ready soon," Musk wrote in a post on X published late Thursday.

The remarks mark a notable shift in tone from Musk, who has been a vocal critic of Anthropic in the past.

In the same post, he sought to address speculation that he might use his position as a competitor to disadvantage the company, writing that he would "never cut them off in a way that hurt them badly, even as a competitor," adding, "That's not my style."

Musk pointed to his own companies' track records on competitive openness to back his claim.

He cited Tesla's decision to open-source its patents and make its Supercharger network available to rival automakers despite the option to keep it exclusive, as well as SpaceX's practice of launching competing satellite systems without raising prices or imposing unfair terms on rivals.

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The trillionaire also referenced the scrutiny he faces on X, the platform he owns, writing that "even my worst enemies can attack me on this platform."

Musk's comments come amid intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence sector, where companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Musk's own xAI have been racing to release increasingly capable models.

Anthropic's Mythos and Fable models, referenced in Musk's post, have positioned the company at the centre of that competition in recent months.

Musk did not elaborate further on what prompted his change in stance toward Anthropic, a company he has previously sparred with over AI safety approaches and business practices.

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