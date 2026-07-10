Australia's Big Bash League Heads To India: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Set For Chennai

In a historic first, the 2026–27 Big Bash League (BBL) season will begin with the Melbourne Renegades taking on defending champions Perth Scorchers at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, marking the first time a BBL match will be played outside Australia.

The season opener, which will count as a Renegades home fixture, is scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM IST (8:10 PM AEST).

The landmark fixture was officially unveiled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event forms part of a broader Australia–India initiative aimed at strengthening sporting and cultural ties, with support from the Centre for Australia-India Relations and Cricket Australia.

Traditionally, T20 leagues have been held within their home countries or regions, venturing overseas only when exceptional circumstances have made it necessary. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was first staged outside India in 2009, with the entire season moved to South Africa because it clashed with the country's General Elections. The tournament returned overseas in 2020, when it was shifted to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the second half of the 2021 season was also played there. Similarly, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held its inaugural edition in the UAE for security reasons before gradually returning home, and once again hosted part of its 2021 season in the Gulf during the pandemic.

The complete schedule of the 16th edition of the BBL is set to be unveiled this week.

The move to have the BBL season opener in India follows the global trends where top sports leagues like the National Football League and the National Basketball Association hold their matches overseas.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England

The league's international expansion also comes at a crucial juncture for Australian cricket, with Cricket Australia exploring the introduction of private investment into Big Bash League clubs as part of efforts to bolster the competition's commercial future. Unlike the Indian Premier League, where franchises are privately owned, all eight BBL teams are owned by Cricket Australia. However, the board granted 30-year operating licences to the respective State Cricket Associations to run the city-based franchises. With the start of BBL 15, those agreements reached their halfway mark.

The match is likely to feature some of Australia's best T20 talent. Australia's T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh and rising star Cooper Connolly are expected to play for the Scorchers, meanwhile Josh Inglis and Jhye Richardson could also be available depending on Australia's Test commitments.

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