Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. reported a sharp year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter, even as revenue grew modestly. The company's consolidated net profit fell 60% to Rs 70.4 crore in Q1, compared with Rs 175 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 521 crore, against Rs 491 crore in the year-ago period. At the operating level, Ebitda declined 16.3% to Rs 109 crore, compared with Rs 130 crore last year. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 21%, from 26.6% in the same quarter a year earlier.

The margin contraction came as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined at a faster pace than revenue growth.

Separately, Elecon Engineering said its Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, or 150%, on shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The dividend was recommended at the board meeting held on April 15, 2026, approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026, and paid on June 30, 2026.

Elecon Engineering Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit down 60% at Rs 70.4 crore vs Rs 175 crore

Revenue up 6% at Rs 521 crore vs Rs 491 crore

EBITDA down 16.3% at Rs 109 crore vs Rs 130 crore

EBITDA margin at 21% vs 26.6%

Elecon Engineering Share Price Today

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. fell over 5% after the company announced their Q1FY27 results on Friday. It has fallen 22.37% in the last 12 months and 4.16% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.55 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.65.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintain a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 567.40 implies an upside of 14%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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