Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Profit Falls 60%; L&T Finance, Justdial In Focus

Corporate earnings season gathers pace on July 10, with ten companies set to release their Q1FY27 results. Market participants will scrutinise the numbers to gauge the firms' performance during the April–June quarter.

Following the earnings announcements, several companies will hold conference calls with investors and analysts to provide further details on their financial performance.

Big names that are set to declare results on July 10 include L&T Finance Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Indian Bank and Justdial.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates as Q1FY27 results are declared through the day.