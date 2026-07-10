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Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Profit Falls 60%; L&T Finance, Justdial In Focus

Big names that are set to declare results on July 10 include L&T Finance Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Indian Bank and Just Dial.

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Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Profit Falls 60%; L&T Finance, Justdial In Focus
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Corporate earnings season gathers pace on July 10, with ten companies set to release their Q1FY27 results. Market participants will scrutinise the numbers to gauge the firms' performance during the April–June quarter.

Following the earnings announcements, several companies will hold conference calls with investors and analysts to provide further details on their financial performance.

Big names that are set to declare results on July 10 include L&T Finance Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Indian Bank and Justdial.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates as Q1FY27 results are declared through the day.

Jul 10, 2026 12:36 (IST)
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Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Dividend Announced

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Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced

Jul 10, 2026 12:21 (IST)
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Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Shares Slump

Jul 10, 2026 12:19 (IST)
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Q1 Results Live Updates: Elecon Engineering Net Profit Falls 60%

Elecon Engineering Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

  • Net profit down 60% at Rs 70.4 crore vs Rs 175 crore
  • Revenue up 6% at Rs 521 crore vs Rs 491 crore
  • EBITDA down 16.3% at Rs 109 crore vs Rs 130 crore
  • EBITDA margin at 21% vs 26.6%

Jul 10, 2026 12:17 (IST)
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Q1 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.

Ten companies report their April–June 2026 numbers today, including L&T Finance, and Justdial.

Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

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