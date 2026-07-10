Scamming 300 Luxury Hotels For 36 Years, One Mistake Finally Caught Up With Tamil Nadu Man

A 69-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly cheating more than 300 luxury hotels across India over the past 36 years by checking into five-star properties under fake identities, staying for days without paying and, in some cases, stealing valuables before leaving, police said.

The accused, identified as Bingson John, was arrested in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after a luxury hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, lodged a complaint. Police alleged that he stayed at the hotel for two days, left without paying a bill of Rs 63,755 and stole a laptop valued at Rs 1.48 lakh.

Police said the arrest brought to light an alleged fraud that stretched back to 1990. Investigators alleged that John repeatedly used fake identities to gain the trust of hotel staff, stay at luxury properties and leave without settling his bills. They are investigating whether more hotels across the country were targeted.

Police Allege Fraud Spanned More Than Three Decades

According to police, John confessed during interrogation that he had used the same method since 1990. Investigators said he told them he was inspired by serial killer and conman Charles Sobhraj and adopted similar tactics to live in luxury hotels without paying for his stays, NDTV reported.

Police alleged that John posed as a foreign tour guide, an English teacher and a yoga instructor to convince hotel staff of his identity. They said he checked into premium hotels, stayed for several days, used hotel facilities and then left without paying. Investigators also alleged that he stole valuables from several hotels before fleeing.

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Laptop Tracking Led To Arrest

Police said the investigation into the alleged theft at the Hyatt Hotel in Raipur led to his arrest. Investigators tracked the stolen laptop, which they said helped them locate and apprehend the accused in Bhubaneswar.

Officials alleged that John admitted to cheating more than 300 five-star hotels over three decades using the same method. They added that he alternated between stays in luxury hotels and periods in prison, which they said helped him evade law enforcement for years, according to media reports.

Earlier Arrest Under Investigation

This is not the first time John has faced similar allegations. In 2022, Kerala Police arrested him near Kollam Railway Station after a luxury hotel in Thiruvananthapuram accused him of staying at the property and leaving without paying the bill.

Police are investigating whether other hotels across India were also defrauded using the same method.

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