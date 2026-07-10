Jana Nayagan Release: From CBFC Clearance To Plot, Cast And Release Date, Here's What We Know

After months of delays, court proceedings and a major piracy leak, Jana Nayagan is finally ready for its theatrical release.

Vijay's much-awaited film has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing an end to the long wait for fans.

CBFC Finally Clears The Film

The CBFC granted Jana Nayagan an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate on July 9, nearly seven months after the film was first submitted for certification in December 2025.

According to reports, the examining committee had initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate with a few modifications, but the film was later sent to a revising committee, delaying the process further.

The matter eventually reached the Madras High Court, where legal proceedings further postponed the certification process before the film finally secured clearance this week.

The CBFC website now lists the film's runtime as 183 minutes (3 hours and 3 minutes), though the detailed cut list is yet to be published.

Piracy Setback

While waiting for the censor certificate, the film also became the target of piracy. In April, scenes from Jana Nayagan were leaked online, and later, a full high-definition copy reportedly surfaced on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing investigated the case and arrested several people, including a freelance assistant editor. Officials also warned that anyone sharing or watching pirated versions of the film could face legal action.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Vijay as an ordinary man who is forced to become a people's leader after his family is attacked. As he takes on a powerful and ruthless opponent, played by Bobby Deol, the conflict grows into a larger battle driven by power, justice and clashing ideologies.

The film is expected to be Vijay's final film as an actor before he focuses entirely on his political career, making its release one of the biggest events in Tamil cinema this year.

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Cast And Crew

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar in key roles.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Release Date Locked

Jana Nayagan is finally set to arrive in theatres on July 24, according to The Indian Express, which cited a source close to the development.

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Watch Jana Nayagan Trailer Here:

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