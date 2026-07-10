Bank Of Maharashtra Q1 Result: Profit Rises 27% To Rs 2,020 Crore, Gross NPA Flat At 1.45%

Bank of Maharashtra on Friday reported a 26.8% YoY rise in first-quarter net profit to Rs 2,020 crore as compared with Rs 1,593 crore in the same period last year. The lender's net interest income (NII) rose 14.5% YoY to Rs 3,770 crore, against Rs 3,292 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year which showed a steady growth in core lending income.

The operating performance has also improved, with operating profit rising 21.3% YoY to Rs 3,117 crore as compared to Rs 2,570 crore last year. Other income increased 25% YoY to Rs 1,029 crore, from Rs 825 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the nationalised bank reported a stable performance sequentially. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) remained flat at 1.45% quarter-on-quarter, while net NPA was also unchanged at 0.13% QoQ.

The provisions stood at Rs 840 crore, lower than Rs ₹867 crore in the year-ago period but higher than Rs 617 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank, in its regulatory filing, said that they have reversed COVID 19 related contingency provisions amounting to Rs. 250 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the bank continues to hold provisions amounting to Rs. 760 crore as on June 30 2026.

ALSO READ: Indian Bank Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 3,273 Crore, Gross NPA Drops To 1.86%

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results

Profit [GU] 26.8% At Rs 2,020 crore Vs Rs 1,593 crore YoY.

Net NPA Flat At 0.13% QoQ.

Gross NPA Flat At 1.45% QoQ.

NII [GU] 14.5% At Rs 3,770 crore Vs Rs 3,292 crore YoY.

Provisions At Rs 840 crore Vs Rs 867 crore YoY.

Provisions At Rs 840 crore Vs Rs 617 crore QoQ.

Op Profit [GU] 21.3% At Rs 3,117 crore Vs Rs 2,570 crore YoY.

Other Income [GU] 25% At Rs 1,029 crore Vs Rs 825 crore YoY.

Track Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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