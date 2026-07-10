Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 Veers Off Taxiway After Montreal Landing; All 162 On Board Safe

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 veered off a taxiway and came to rest on the grass after landing at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday afternoon. All 156 passengers and six crew members evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The aircraft was operating Flight AC774 from Los Angeles to Montreal. It landed on Runway 06L at about 4 p.m. before leaving the taxiway while exiting the runway. The incident prompted a temporary closure of the airport's North Runway and led to flight delays before normal operations resumed.

The incident briefly affected airport operations as emergency procedures were activated and passengers were evacuated. Air Canada has launched an investigation with the relevant authorities, while airport and air traffic officials said reduced runway availability contributed to delays.

Air Canada said the aircraft "exited the taxiway" after landing and came to rest on the grass. All passengers and crew were taken to the terminal by bus. The airline later confirmed that everyone had reached the terminal safely.

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Airport Operations Affected

Following the incident, Montreal-Trudeau International Airport activated its Emergency Coordination Centre and temporarily closed its North Runway to support the evacuation and emergency response. The airport continued operating with its remaining runway, allowing arrivals and departures to continue.

The airport later said normal operations had resumed, although some flight delays continued.

NAV Canada said travellers could face delays because of reduced runway availability following the aircraft incident and weather conditions in the area.

Investigation Underway

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft landed on Runway 06L before turning towards Taxiway B1. The data indicated the aircraft appeared to overshoot a sharp turn onto the parallel taxiway. Rain and variable winds were reported at the airport around the time of the incident.

Air Canada said it is conducting a detailed investigation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport later told CTV News that the North Runway reopened at 9:55 p.m. after an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. The airport had earlier advised passengers to check their flight status because of possible delays.

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