Deadly Blaze At China Shoe Factory Kills 28; Shocking Videos Show Workers Trapped - Watch

A deadly fire broke out at the Huiteng shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian Province, China, on Thursday, killing at least 28 people in one of the country's worst industrial disasters in recent years. There were 239 people inside the five-storey concrete factory building at the time of the blaze, including 237 workers and two visitors.

According to reports, the fire broke out around noon on the ground floor, where there were workshops and warehouses. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing multiple floors within minutes. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as the blaze intensified. Visuals show the fire spreading swiftly through the factory before giving way to later scenes of blackened exterior walls and thick white smoke.

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Authorities successfully evacuated 213 people from the building. However, two of the rescued victims later died in hospital, while another 26 people who were initially reported missing were subsequently confirmed dead, taking the death toll to 28, as per state broadcaster CCTV's report.

Videos shared on social media and by state media showed terrified workers fleeing the building as towering flames consumed the factory. Several workers were seen trapped on the rooftop, waiting for rescue while firefighters directed water jets towards the upper floors.

More than 500 rescue personnel, including 183 firefighters and 35 emergency vehicles, responded to the incident. Firefighters took around four hours to bring the flames under control, although thick smoke continued to rise from the site well into the evening.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue operation and directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. The factory owner and several senior executives have been taken into custody, while the company's bank accounts have been frozen as investigators examine possible workplace safety violations. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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