Multiple Explosions Heard In Iran's Bushehr; Jets Target Naval Military Zone; US Denies Involvement

Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran early Friday, with officials in Konarak saying fighter jets struck a naval military zone in the city.

The blasts, which followed a night of renewed US strikes and came a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral in Mashhad, added to fears of a fresh escalation in the region.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Bushehr, Konarak and Bandar Abbas.

A Bushehr provincial official, Ehsan Jahanian, told the state-run IRNA news agency that a military facility on the outskirts of the city was struck by a projectile fired by the "US-Zionist enemy," and that Iran's air defence systems had responded to the attack.

Separately, the governor of Konarak, in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, said jets had targeted a naval military zone in the city, Al Jazeera reported.

However, US officials denied any fresh strikes had been carried out. A US official told Al Jazeera that the American military had not conducted any attacks on Iran in the last few hours, even as Iranian state media and local officials continued to report explosions across the south of the country, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility.

CENTCOM later told Al Jazeera that the US military had carried out no strikes on Iran in the preceding hours, even as Iranian state media continued to report blasts across the south of the country.

Iran's Mehr news agency, which first reported the blasts, gave no further details on what caused them or on any resulting damage or casualties, and also walked back an earlier report of an explosion in Bandar Abbas.

Footage shared by Al Arabiya English showed several boats on fire at a fishing pier in Bushehr province following the reported blasts.

The explosions came against the backdrop of a broader flare-up in the US-Iran conflict, days after Washington launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets, which Tehran said killed and injured dozens of people, including civilians and military personnel.

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Iran had earlier said it targeted US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in retaliation.

The latest reported attacks also coincided with the funeral of Khamenei, who was killed in February in US and Israeli strikes, with mourners gathering in Mashhad after earlier processions in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel's military remained "alert and prepared" for a resumption of its campaign against Iran, and ready to conduct independent strikes "even for a third time" if necessary.

The conflicting accounts from Iranian and US officials over responsibility for the blasts have added to the uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the conflict, as neither Washington nor Tehran has confirmed a fresh round of direct strikes.

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