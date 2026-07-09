US Targets Rail Infra Connecting Iran With Russia, China As War Escalates

A key railway bridge in northern Iran, located along a strategic transport corridor connecting the country with China and Russia, was damaged in a US strike early on Thursday, according to reports.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency reported that the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Golestan province was struck by a projectile, prompting emergency teams and local authorities to rush to the site to assess the damage. Initial reports did not indicate any casualties or provide details on the extent of the damage.

Later, the Neynava Corps, an operational unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces based in Golestan, said the bridge had been hit by a US cruise missile. The unit said no injuries or fatalities were reported in the attack.

The bridge lies along a strategic rail route connecting Iran with China and Russia, making it a significant part of regional trade and logistics infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

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The reported strike came hours after another wave of US attacks targeted multiple locations in southern and southeastern Iran, marking a further escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Following the attacks, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had carried out additional strikes aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping lanes.

The reported strike on the railway bridge could further heighten regional tensions, although independent verification of the incident and the extent of the damage was not immediately available. Inputs: Al Jazeera.

ALSO READ: Global Shipping At Risk? Hormuz Traffic Grinds To A Near Standstill After Iran-US Strikes

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