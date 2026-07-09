70% Emission Cut? Inside New Zealand's Push For 'Climate-Friendly' Cows

In order to curb methane emissions from cattle without affecting milk and meat production, New Zealand is trialling a range of technologies that could serve as a model for other livestock-producing countries, including India.

According to a Bloomberg report, researchers are testing feed additives, slow-release capsules, vaccines and selective breeding to reduce methane produced during digestion.

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Ruminants such as cows, sheep and goats emit methane through enteric fermentation, a natural digestive process in which microbes in the rumen break down fibrous feed. Most of the methane is released through burping.

The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that about 600 million tonnes of methane are emitted globally each year, with around 60% linked to human activities.

Agriculture contributes nearly half of these emissions, largely from livestock and manure management.

According to a 2024 study, titled 'Assessment and Quantification of Methane Emission from Indian Livestock and Manure Management', estimated methane emissions from India's livestock sector at 12.74 teragrams in 2019, including 11.63 Tg from enteric fermentation and 1.11 Tg from manure management, highlighting the need for targeted mitigation strategies.

The World Bank says methane has driven about 30% of global warming since the pre-industrial era and, despite its shorter atmospheric lifespan than carbon dioxide, has a much stronger short-term warming effect.

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New Zealand, where agriculture accounts for a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions, is prioritising methane reduction.

Bloomberg reported that Auckland-based Ruminant BioTech is awaiting regulatory approval for a slow-release capsule designed to suppress methane-producing microbes, with trials suggesting emissions could fall by up to 70% per animal.

The World Bank says improved feeding practices, genetic selection and dietary management can lower methane emissions without compromising livestock productivity.

The research is particularly relevant for India, home to the world's largest livestock population.

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