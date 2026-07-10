Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 10, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest trading recommendations for the upcoming session, identifying opportunities across the FMCG, auto components and hospitality sectors. His picks include Marico, MM Forgings and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, backed by positive technical setups and favorable risk-reward ratios.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Marico

Bohra is bullish on Marico and recommends a buy on the stock, citing a positive technical setup. He expects the stock to move higher in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 870

Target 2: Rs 890

Stop Loss: Rs 830

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MM Forgings

In the auto components space, MM Forgings remains a preferred pick. Bohra advises taking a long position in the stock, with the technical setup indicating potential upside.

Target 1: Rs 522

Target 2: Rs 540

Stop Loss: Rs 498

Taj GVK

Bohra is also bullish on Taj GVK and recommends a buy on the stock. The hospitality stock is showing a favorable technical setup, with scope for further gains in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 371

Target 2: Rs 382

Stop Loss: Rs 356

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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