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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 10, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 10, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest trading recommendations for the upcoming session, identifying opportunities across the FMCG, auto components and hospitality sectors. His picks include Marico, MM Forgings and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, backed by positive technical setups and favorable risk-reward ratios.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Marico

Bohra is bullish on Marico and recommends a buy on the stock, citing a positive technical setup. He expects the stock to move higher in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 870
  • Target 2: Rs 890
  • Stop Loss: Rs 830

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech Remains Top Pick For JP Morgan After Vivo JV Approval; 39% Upside Seen — Check Target Price

MM Forgings

In the auto components space, MM Forgings remains a preferred pick. Bohra advises taking a long position in the stock, with the technical setup indicating potential upside.

  • Target 1: Rs 522
  • Target 2: Rs 540
  • Stop Loss: Rs 498

Taj GVK

Bohra is also bullish on Taj GVK and recommends a buy on the stock. The hospitality stock is showing a favorable technical setup, with scope for further gains in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 371
  • Target 2: Rs 382
  • Stop Loss: Rs 356

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Review: Brokerages Split; Jefferies Sees 25% Downside, JPMorgan, Kotak Stay Bullish

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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